Covington Capital Management Sells 882 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,141 shares of company stock worth $293,969,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,259. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 348.88, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

