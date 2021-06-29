Covington Capital Management Sells 936 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.68. 7,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

