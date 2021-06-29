Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Tuatara Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,498,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCACU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,989. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.