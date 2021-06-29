Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 94,794 Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVAC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $169,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Starboard Value Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 15,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,254. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.