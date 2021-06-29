Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $12.45 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,000. AstraZeneca makes up about 4.8% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 274,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

