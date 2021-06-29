Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRNGU. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $43,048,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,987,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $20,304,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,120,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,557,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNGU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

