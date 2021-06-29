Cowen Investment Management LLC Trims Position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Cowen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D8 were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D8 by 144.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEH stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,959. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

