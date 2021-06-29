Cream Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.36 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $152.25 or 0.00439605 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $93.84 million and $5.36 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

