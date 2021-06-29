Credit Suisse AG Acquires 25,031 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $45,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $643.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $608.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.63 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

