Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Q2 were worth $40,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Q2 by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

