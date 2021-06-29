Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,815,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,124 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stride were worth $54,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stride by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.