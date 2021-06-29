Credit Suisse AG Has $49.21 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $49,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in MSCI by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MSCI by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in MSCI by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $534.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.50 and a 52 week high of $535.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.