Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Corteva worth $52,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 65.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after buying an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 48.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

