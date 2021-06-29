Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.40% of fuboTV worth $43,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in fuboTV by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in fuboTV by 271.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 145,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

