Credit Suisse AG Purchases 131,686 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.24% of HeadHunter Group worth $37,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

HHR opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

