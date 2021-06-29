Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $15.12 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,711 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 2.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 733.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,852. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.