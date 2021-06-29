Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $37.16 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up 6.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.28% of GoDaddy worth $37,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $87.67. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,371. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

