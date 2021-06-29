Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Cinemark makes up about 1.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $877,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

