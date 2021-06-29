Crescent Park Management L.P. Takes $428,000 Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Liberty Media Acquisition makes up approximately 0.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,392. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

