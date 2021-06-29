Crescent Park Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,400 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite comprises approximately 1.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Eventbrite worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

EB traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 5,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,472. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

