CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 204,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

