CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $260.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.50 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

