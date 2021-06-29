CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of CRWD opened at $255.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.64. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $260.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.19.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.