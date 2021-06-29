CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 191.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CureVac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CureVac by 33.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth $4,438,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CureVac by 169.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.79.

A number of research firms have commented on CVAC. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

