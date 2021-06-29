CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. 56,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,552. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $295.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CyberOptics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

