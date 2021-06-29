Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cyfrowy Polsat stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $8.13.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.