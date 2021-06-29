Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,002.00

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,002 ($13.09) and last traded at GBX 993 ($12.97), with a volume of 29403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 978 ($12.78).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 889.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

