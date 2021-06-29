Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

