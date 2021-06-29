Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

DAR opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

