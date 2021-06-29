Dassault Aviation’s (DUAVF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DUAVF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $1,236.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,188.79. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $830.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

