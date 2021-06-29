Databroker 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,960.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $1,960.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.23 or 0.00671001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00038940 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.