Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.24 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $34.24 million and approximately $520,989.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $124.51 or 0.00343843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00143233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.87 or 0.99781739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,995 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

