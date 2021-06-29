Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Major Shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan Sells 131,616 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $13,103,688.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 96,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $9,649,530.99.

On Thursday, June 17th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88.

On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

