Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Major Shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan Sells 131,616 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $13,103,688.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 96,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $9,649,530.99.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88.
- On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.
Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
