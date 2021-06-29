Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

