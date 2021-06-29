Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

