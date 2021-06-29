Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTCWY. Berenberg Bank cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,997. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.