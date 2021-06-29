Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head to Head Review

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

89.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.16 $84.50 million $3.32 24.21 Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 16.22 -$277.30 million $0.58 101.31

Dialog Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 6.50% 17.14% 13.25% Marvell Technology -8.13% 5.25% 4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 8 3 0 2.27 Marvell Technology 0 3 22 0 2.88

Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $55.05, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), battery management ICS, display power ICs, Sub-PMICs, automotive grade PMICs, and motor control ICs for mobile device, automotive infotainment system, wearable, hearable, gaming, solid state drive, and other consumer device applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications, as well as for high-performance multi-core System-on-Chips (SoCs) based systems. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi SoCs, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for cordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. The Industrial IoT segment provides non-volatile memory ICs, industrial communications ICs, custom designed ASICs, M2M, IP and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.