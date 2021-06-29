Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

FANG stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

