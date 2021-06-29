Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $919.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Dillard’s stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.58. 311,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,204. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $193.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.98%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

