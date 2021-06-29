Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

