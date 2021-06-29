DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

DLocal stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. DLocal has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

