DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post $70.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.50 million and the highest is $71.90 million. DMC Global posted sales of $43.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $278.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $287.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $367.50 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth $13,892,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $987.22 million, a P/E ratio of -155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.14. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.