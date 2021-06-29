DMScript (DMST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $572,417.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $572,417.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00167980 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,602.70 or 1.00217850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

