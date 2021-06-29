Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 45.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 45.5% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $33.50 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.39 or 0.00402192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,214,617,895 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

