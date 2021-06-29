Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $60,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.