DopeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $720,088.82 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 97.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 137.8% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $720,088.82 and $3,005.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00403007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010975 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

