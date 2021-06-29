Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

