DoYourTip (DYT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,564.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $429,811.20 and approximately $21,564.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00211896 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001880 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.34 or 0.00702508 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

