DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Hits $5.81 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.81 million and $11.25 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 187.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.30 or 0.01483780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00444613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00092833 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003949 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

