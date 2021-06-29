Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,600 shares of company stock worth $4,636,422. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 54,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

